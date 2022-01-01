You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 66 against 56 watt-hours

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.9 vs 109.3 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

21% sharper screen – 201 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm

12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches 300 x 235 x 14.9 mm

11.81 x 9.25 x 0.59 inches Area 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.9% ~77% Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level 45 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2256 x 1504 Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1661:1 - sRGB color space 98.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.3% - Response time 29 ms - Max. brightness ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) 400 nits Spin 5 (SP513-55N) n/a

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 331 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS Spin 5 (SP513-55N) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.