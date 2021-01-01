Home > Laptop comparison > ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

53 out of 100
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (100.9 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 4.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 100 against 66 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 53% sharper screen – 254 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm
12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 651 cm2 (100.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.9% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 45 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1661:1 25700:1
sRGB color space 98.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 68.5% 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.3% 99.1%
Response time 29 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 331 gramm 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 10
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81.9 dB 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

