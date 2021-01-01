Home > Laptop comparison > ExpertBook B9 (B9400) or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 410 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 56 against 33 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Width 320 mm (12.6 inches) 318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) 206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 650 cm2 (100.7 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~81.9%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Black Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 47.5 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1507:1 1550:1
sRGB color space 98.7% 96%
Adobe RGB profile 65.4% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 325 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

