You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 33 Wh 66 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (100.7 vs 118.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 56 against 33 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) Dimensions 320 x 203 x 14.9 mm

12.6 x 7.99 x 0.59 inches 325 x 236 x 17.9 mm

12.8 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches Area 650 cm2 (100.7 inches2) 767 cm2 (118.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~70.4% Side bezels 5.1 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 47.5 dB 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1507:1 1241:1 sRGB color space 98.7% 59.4% Adobe RGB profile 65.4% 40.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.6% Response time 45 ms 25 ms Max. brightness ExpertBook B9 (B9400) +80% 450 nits TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 33 Wh 66 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 325 gramm 321 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ExpertBook B9 (B9400) 1.41 TFLOPS TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.7 dB 74.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

