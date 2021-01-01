Home > Laptop comparison > ExpertBook B9 (B9400) or ExpertBook B1 (B1400) – what's better?

ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) vs B1 (B1400)

ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
VS
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) and B1 (B1400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.7 vs 108 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 42 against 33 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
vs
ExpertBook B1 (B1400)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 320 mm (12.6 inches) 323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) 215.6 mm (8.49 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 650 cm2 (100.7 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.2% ~77.5%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 47.5 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1507:1 -
sRGB color space 98.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.4% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 325 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 77.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz -
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

