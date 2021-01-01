ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) vs B1 (B1500)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits
- 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.7 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 42 against 33 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|Width
|320 mm (12.6 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|203 mm (7.99 inches)
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|650 cm2 (100.7 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.2%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|47.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1507:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|98.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.4%
|-
|Response time
|45 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|325 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|77.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|Yes
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ExpertBook B9 (B9400) +108%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ExpertBook B9 (B9400) +276%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|-
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
