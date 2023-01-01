Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 63 against 58.2 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 311 x 215 x 15.7 mm

12.24 x 8.46 x 0.62 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 669 cm2 (103.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7300 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor - Yes Screen space comparison ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1658:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

