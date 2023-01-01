Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311 x 215 x 15.7 mm
12.24 x 8.46 x 0.62 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|669 cm2 (103.6 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6800 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|47.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2
ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~2% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|25000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.2%
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1670
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +102%
14394
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|2x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
- The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
- The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
