Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus M515 (Ryzen 5000) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 48 against 37 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 360.2 x 234.9 x 19.9 mm

14.18 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm

14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches Area 846 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~80.8% Side bezels 7.4 mm 8.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Blue Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness M515 (Ryzen 5000) 200 nits Aspire 7 (A715-42G) n/a

Battery Capacity 37 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS - 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 384 1024 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance M515 (Ryzen 5000) n/a Aspire 7 (A715-42G) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v4.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 640 x 480 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

