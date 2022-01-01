Home > Laptop comparison > ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

72 out of 100
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
VS
79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (136.7 vs 148.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 362 x 264 x 19.9 mm
14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~86.2%
Side bezels 8.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 25700:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1%
Response time 1 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 14 10
Threads 20 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

