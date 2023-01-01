Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Flow X13 (2022) or Swift X (SFX14-51G) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)

65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2240 x 1400
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Flow X13 (2022)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-51G)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches		 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~84.9%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 45 dB 49.7 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1433:1 1638:1
sRGB color space 98.2% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 69.8% 72.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2%
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
ROG Flow X13 (2022) +52%
500 nits
Swift X (SFX14-51G)
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 100 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm 360 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
ROG Flow X13 (2022) +255%
5.01 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-51G)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80 dB 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Flow X13 (2022) and MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. ROG Flow X13 (2022) and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
3. ROG Flow X13 (2022) and MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
4. ROG Flow X13 (2022) and ROG Flow X13 GV301
5. ROG Flow X13 (2022) and ROG Flow X16 (2022)
6. Swift X (SFX14-51G) and MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
7. Swift X (SFX14-51G) and XPS 13 Plus 9320
8. Swift X (SFX14-51G) and Swift X (SFX14-41G)
9. Swift X (SFX14-51G) and Swift 5 (SF514-56)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский