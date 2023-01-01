You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2240 x 1400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 330 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~84.9% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 45 dB 49.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2240 x 1400 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1433:1 1638:1 sRGB color space 98.2% 99% Adobe RGB profile 69.8% 72.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2% Response time 25 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ROG Flow X13 (2022) +52% 500 nits Swift X (SFX14-51G) 330 nits

Battery Capacity 62 Wh 58.7 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm 360 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 40 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance ROG Flow X13 (2022) +255% 5.01 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-51G) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB 86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.