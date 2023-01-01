You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1664 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 62 against 52.6 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 62 against 52.6 watt-hours Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 33% sharper screen – 225 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~82% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 45 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1664 Size 13.4 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1433:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 98.2% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 69.8% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time 25 ms 29 ms Max. brightness ROG Flow X13 (2022) 500 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 62 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm 174 / 189 / 250 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 40 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ROG Flow X13 (2022) +67% 5.01 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.