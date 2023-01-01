Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Flow X13 (2023) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

63 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1664
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 79-107% higher FPS
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 75 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • 33% sharper screen – 225 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Flow X13 (2023)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm
11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 634 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~82%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time 7 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 100 / 130 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz -
Cores 8 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ROG Flow X13 (2023) +143%
7.3 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) or ask any questions
