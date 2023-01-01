You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 79-107% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 79-107% higher FPS Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 75 against 52.6 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 75 against 52.6 watt-hours Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 33% sharper screen – 225 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm

11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 634 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~82% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 13.4 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1384:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time 7 ms 29 ms Max. brightness ROG Flow X13 (2023) n/a MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 / 130 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ROG Flow X13 (2023) +143% 7.3 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.