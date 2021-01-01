ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (102.9 vs 143.7 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
- Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
|363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.4%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|75%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|75%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|600 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +16%
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +68%
6750
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4589
4919
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35-45 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1267 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1605 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
