ROG Flow X13 GV301 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (102.9 vs 143.7 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~72.4% Side bezels 5.2 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 75% - DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -

Battery Capacity 62 Wh 59 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 100 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 600 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 35-45 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 1024 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Flow X13 GV301 3.195 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +285% 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.