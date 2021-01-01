Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Flow X13 GV301 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

59 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (102.9 vs 143.7 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Flow X13 GV301
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~72.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 75% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 100 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 600 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-45 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Flow X13 GV301
3.195 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +285%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

