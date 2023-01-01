Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Flow X13 GV301 or Swift X (SFX14-51G) – what's better?

60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2240 x 1400
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Flow X13 GV301
vs
Swift X (SFX14-51G)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches		 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm
12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches
Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~84.9%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 49.7 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1638:1
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 75% 72.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% 70.2%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 100 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 360 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-45 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +127%
3.195 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-51G)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
