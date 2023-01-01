You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) 2240 x 1400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~84.9% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 49.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) 2240 x 1400 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1638:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Adobe RGB profile 75% 72.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 75% 70.2% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ROG Flow X13 GV301 n/a Swift X (SFX14-51G) 330 nits

Battery Capacity 62 Wh 58.7 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 360 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 35-45 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ROG Flow X13 GV301 +127% 3.195 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-51G) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.