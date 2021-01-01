Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Flow X13 GV301 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM 32GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 62 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 49% sharper screen – 338 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Flow X13 GV301
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 299 mm (11.77 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 222 mm (8.74 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 338 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space 116% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 86% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 85% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 100 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

