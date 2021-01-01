ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 62 against 49.9 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 49% sharper screen – 338 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.4%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|338 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|116%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|86%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|85%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1387
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6935
7489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
