ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
VS
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M2
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Flow X13 GV301
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1658:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 75% 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% 98.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 100 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 8 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-45 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +6%
3.195 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

