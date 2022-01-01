ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (102.9 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 100 against 62 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- 50% sharper screen – 254 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.4%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|37.4 dB
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|25700:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75%
|88%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|75%
|99.1%
|Response time
|-
|67 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|140 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|353 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1367
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6785
12171
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1304
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10174
11873
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35-45 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x1W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
