You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58.2 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 133.8 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 133.8 square inches) 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 3 1 Noise level 55 dB 49 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1118:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 85.1% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.9% 98.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ROG Flow X16 (2022) 500 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 330 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 740 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 125 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ROG Flow X16 (2022) +190% 8.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC285 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80.7 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 12.9 x 8.3 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.