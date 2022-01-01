You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 31-43% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (95.5 vs 143.7 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches Area 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~72.4% Side bezels 6.7 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 35 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) 500 nits Nitro 5 (AN515-45) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 100 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 40 W 0 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +57% 5.01 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-45) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.