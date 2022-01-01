Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

65 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 35 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 100 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

