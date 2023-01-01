You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.5 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

50% sharper screen – 254 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 35 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3024 x 1964 Size 13.4 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 100 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 360 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 40 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 76 GPU performance ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +36% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.