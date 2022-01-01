You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (95.5 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Case Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches Area 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~86% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 35 dB 55 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Size 13.4 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 169 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1118:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 85.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.9% Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) 500 nits ROG Flow X16 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm 740 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 40 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2022) +74% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80.7 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 8.3 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.