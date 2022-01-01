Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs Flow X16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (95.5 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|35 dB
|55 dB
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1118:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|85.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.9%
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|360 gramm
|740 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1559
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9655
8707
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1611
1505
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12449
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|125 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80.7 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|12.9 x 8.3 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
