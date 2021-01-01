Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

74 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
VS
70 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
From $1799
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (142.9 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 354.9 mm (13.97 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 259.9 mm (10.23 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 27.2 mm (1.07 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~82.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-150 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 2321 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 2581 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

