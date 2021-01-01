ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz

Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 90 against 59 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm

13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~72.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 9 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 300 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) n/a

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 59 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 600 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 115-130 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1240 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1660 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 16.9 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 5120 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition +37% 16.9 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.