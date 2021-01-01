ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 604-824% higher FPS

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm

13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~82.3% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1842:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6% Response time - 26 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 300 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 115-130 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1240 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1660 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 16.9 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 5120 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition +1099% 16.9 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.