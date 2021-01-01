ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 303-413% higher FPS

Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 90 against 49.9 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (100.1 vs 142.9 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm

13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 300 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 115-130 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1240 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1660 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 16.9 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 5120 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition +550% 16.9 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.