You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (142.1 vs 155.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm

15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82.1% Side bezels 4.3 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level - 48.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1175:1 sRGB color space 100% 55.3% Adobe RGB profile - 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7% Response time 3 ms 16 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) n/a Nitro 5 (AN517-41) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 100 / 280 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 582 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 85 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2048 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +60% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC295 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

