Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

65 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (101.4 vs 142.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Number of fans 4 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 100 / 280 W 30 / 35 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - No
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
2. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) vs ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
3. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition vs Strix G15 G513 (2022)
4. Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507 (2022) vs ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Air (M2, 2022)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Air (M2, 2022)
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский