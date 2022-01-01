You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1664 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS

Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.6 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (101.4 vs 142.1 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82% Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Number of fans 4 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) n/a MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 100 / 280 W 30 / 35 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) +137% 7.12 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - No NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.