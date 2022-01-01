Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS
- Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.6 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (101.4 vs 142.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Number of fans
|4
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 280 W
|30 / 35 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1809
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10404
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1637
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14498
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.9 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
