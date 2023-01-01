You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (102.9 vs 142.1 square inches) 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.4% Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 48 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1433:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.2% Adobe RGB profile - 69.8% Response time 3 ms 25 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) 300 nits ROG Flow X13 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 62 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 100 / 280 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 360 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 95 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) +42% 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.