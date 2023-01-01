Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or ROG Flow X16 (2023) – what's better?

66 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
VS
70 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Flow X16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
vs
ROG Flow X16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.4-21.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76-0.86 inches
Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~86%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 4 3
Noise level 48 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 100 / 280 W 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 8 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X16 (2023) +17%
8.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
