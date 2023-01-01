You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4-21.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76-0.86 inches Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~86% Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 4 3 Noise level 48 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) 300 nits ROG Flow X16 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 100 / 280 W 240 / 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2023) +17% 8.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.