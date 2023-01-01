You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs) Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (96.4 vs 142.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm

11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 622 cm2 (96.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~83.7% Side bezels 4.3 mm 6.7 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 4 2 Noise level 48 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) 300 nits ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 100 / 280 W 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +4% 7.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

