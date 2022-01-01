Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) vs Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Strix G15 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches		 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm
13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches
Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~72.8%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 100 / 280 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 115-150 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX AMD Switchable Graphics
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 2116 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 2390 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
