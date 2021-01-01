ROG Strix G15 G513 or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 90 Wh 48 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce MX450 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 5.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~77.4% Side bezels 4.3 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 50 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 62.5% - Adobe RGB profile 47.3% - Max. brightness ROG Strix G15 G513 n/a Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 240 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 560 gramm 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce MX450 TGP 65 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 1024 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix G15 G513 +13% 3.195 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78 dB 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.