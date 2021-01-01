Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G15 G513 or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 48 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G15 G513
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches		 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~77.4%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 62.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 240 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 560 gramm 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1024 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Strix G15 G513 +13%
3.195 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78 dB 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or ask any questions
