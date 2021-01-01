ROG Strix G15 G513 or Aspire 7 (A715-42G) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 90 Wh 48 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (128.6 vs 142.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm

14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~80.8% Side bezels 4.3 mm 8.9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 62.5% - Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 90 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 240 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 560 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile TGP 65 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 1024 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix G15 G513 3.195 TFLOPS Aspire 7 (A715-42G) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.