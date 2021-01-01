ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
From $1749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
- Can run popular games at about 162-221% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|358.1 mm (14.1 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|261.6 mm (10.3 inches)
|Thickness
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|62.5%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|47.3%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 240 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix G15 G513 +26%
8413
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
614
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4534
5554
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
