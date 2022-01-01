Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G15 G513 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

56 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
VS
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
Battery 52.6 Wh
CPU Apple M2
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (101.4 vs 142.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G15 G513
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~82%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space 62.5% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness
ROG Strix G15 G513
250 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 200 / 240 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 560 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ROG Strix G15 G513 +6%
3.195 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 7.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Zephyrus G15 GA503
3. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and TUF Gaming A15 FA506
4. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
5. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Pro 16 (2021)
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Pro 14 (2021)
9. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
10. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский