Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G15 G513 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 58.2 Wh
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (100.1 vs 142.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G15 G513
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 354 mm (13.94 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 27.2 mm (1.07 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space 62.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 240 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 10 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ROG Strix G15 G513 +23%
3.195 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Strix G15 G513 and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. ROG Strix G15 G513 and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
3. ROG Strix G15 G513 and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. ROG Strix G15 G513 and GE66 Raider
5. ROG Strix G15 G513 and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
6. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and XPS 13 9305
8. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
9. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
10. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский