Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 62 against 56 watt-hours
  • 140% sharper screen – 338 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (102.9 vs 142.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G15 G513
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 354 mm (13.94 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 27.2 mm (1.07 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.4%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 62.5% 116%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 85%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 150 / 240 W 100 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

