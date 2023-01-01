You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Battery - 64 Wh 90 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133.8 vs 144.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches Area 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~86% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 3 Noise level - 55 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1118:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 85.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.9% Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness ROG Strix G16 300 nits ROG Flow X16 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 740 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance ROG Strix G16 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2022) +22% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 8.3 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.