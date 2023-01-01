Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 64 Wh 90 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches Area 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~73.2% Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes - Number of fans 3 2 Noise level (max. load) 51 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests sRGB color space - 62.5% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 75.9% - Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness ROG Strix G16 +20% 300 nits ROG Strix G15 G513 250 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 90 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 150 / 200 / 240 W Weight of AC adapter 966 grams 560 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ROG Strix G16 +123% 7.12 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 G513 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 87 dB 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.9 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.