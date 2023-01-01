Asus ROG Strix G16 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|354 x 259 x 27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches
|Area
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|51 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|sRGB color space
|-
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|75.9%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 280 / 330 W
|150 / 200 / 240 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|966 grams
|560 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|20 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix G16 +24%
1851
1495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix G16 +88%
13026
6913
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ROG Strix G16 +29%
1884
1461
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix G16 +71%
17574
10290
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|87 dB
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.9 mm
|-
|Size
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|13.0 x 7.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
