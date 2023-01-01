Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G16 or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix G16 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G16 and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G16
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches		 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches
Area 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~73.2%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal Yes -
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level (max. load) 51 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 75.9% -
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness
ROG Strix G16 +20%
300 nits
ROG Strix G15 G513
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W 150 / 200 / 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 966 grams 560 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 20 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
ROG Strix G16 +123%
7.12 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 87 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.5 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

