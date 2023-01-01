Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 (2023) or Nitro 5 AN517-55 – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55

67 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G17 (2023)
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-55

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches		 400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~69.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 68.2 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1195:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 60.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 58.9%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 280 W 180 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 787 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 16 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 32 16
L3 Cache 64 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 5 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
ROG Strix G17 (2023) +29%
9.2 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-55
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

