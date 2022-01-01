Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Nitro 5 AN515-58 – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58

67 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
VS
62 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (151.4 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-58

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches		 360.4 x 271.1 x 25.9-26.9 mm
14.19 x 10.67 x 1.02-1.06 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 977 cm2 (151.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~68.7%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 155°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 53 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 W 230 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 820 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 145 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 2116 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 2390 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 40
GPU performance
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +130%
16.4 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN515-58
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

