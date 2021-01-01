ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 90 against 57.5 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm

15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.1% Side bezels 6 mm 10.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 170 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1243:1 sRGB color space - 55% Adobe RGB profile - 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 36.7% Response time 3 ms 16 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition n/a Nitro 5 AN517-54 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 280 W 135 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800M 12GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 145 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 2321 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 2581 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2560 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +145% 16.4 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-54 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.