You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58 watt-hours

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (143.5 vs 172.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~72.5% Side bezels 6 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 54.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1255:1 sRGB color space - 55% Adobe RGB profile - 38.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 39.1% Response time 3 ms 19 ms Max. brightness ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition n/a Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 280 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 805 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800M 12GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP 145 W 85 W Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 2321 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 2581 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2560 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +89% 16.4 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 74 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 7.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.