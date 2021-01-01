You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1440 - 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 90 against 74 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (172.7 vs 197.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches 400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm

15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~64.6% Side bezels 6 mm 8.5 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms 3 ms

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 74 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 280 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800M 12GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 145 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 2321 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock 2581 MHz 1725 MHz FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2560 5120 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition 16.4 TFLOPS Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) +7% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.