Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (145.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 282 x 23.4 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches
|358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm
14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|3
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|280 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8668
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1645
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14268
12506
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|145 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|AMD Switchable Graphics
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|2321 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2581 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|-
|Above the display
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
