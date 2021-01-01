You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (145.2 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm

14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.2% Side bezels 6 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 3 3

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition n/a Predator Triton 500 SE 1250 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 280 W 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6800M 12GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 145 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 2321 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 2581 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size 12 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2560 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +30% 16.4 TFLOPS Predator Triton 500 SE 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.