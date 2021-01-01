Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Predator Triton 500 SE – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

72 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
VS
73 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (145.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches		 358.1 x 261.6 x 19.9 mm
14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 937 cm2 (145.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 280 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 145 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 2321 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 2581 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

