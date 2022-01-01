Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

67 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
VS
79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 118-161% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
  • 49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (136.7 vs 172.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1%
Response time 3 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 280 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 145 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 2116 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 2390 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam - Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
