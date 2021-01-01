Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (142.9 vs 172.7 square inches)

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
Height 282 mm (11.1 inches) 259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~72.8%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115-150 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 2321 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 2581 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 2560 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

