Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

76 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 227-310% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142.1 vs 172.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 3 kg (6.62 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 282 mm (11.1 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 280 W 150 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 2321 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 2581 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +413%
16.4 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
2. ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
3. ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
4. ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition and Omen 17 (2021)
5. ROG Strix G15 G513 and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. ROG Strix G15 G513 and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. ROG Strix G15 G513 and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
8. ROG Strix G15 G513 and GE66 Raider
9. ROG Strix G15 G513 and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or ask any questions
EnglishРусский